LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City says it is experiencing a city-wide power outage Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the city, Boulder City Utilities Department is investigating the outage. The city said it had a breaker failure near a substation.
"Crews are on the scene and working to restore power in the next 30-60 minutes," the post said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
