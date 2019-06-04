BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- An anonymous donor gave $1.3 million to the City of Boulder City for the specific purpose of repairing or replacing the city’s aging public pool at Broadbent Park.
The city learned of the donation several weeks ago but decided not to share the news until the checks were signed and in the city’s possession.
For some Boulder City residents, the public pool is a necessary amenity.
"I'm here everyday for my water aerobics. Otherwise I couldn't walk up my stairs," said resident Jan Miller.
A former school teacher, Miller has other reasons to visit. Among the children taking swimming lessons, she is known as “Swim Nana.”
"I bring treats, I make sure that we're all working together, they have towels, we all help each other. It's a community spirit at this pool," said Miller.
In recent years and months, Parks and Recreation officials have made costly repairs to the pools aging infrastructure. The filtration system is outdated and in constant need of being fixed.
"This pool is going on forty years old. It's in bad shape," said Boulder City Parks and Recreation Director Roger C. Hall.
"Many times our lessons are canceled because things aren't working," said Miller.
The donation happens as voters are considering two ballot measures for a new Aquatic Facility.
If the ballot questions pass, the new facility is currently planned to be built next to the existing pool so that it won’t need to be shut down during the estimated 24-30 month construction period.
Construction costs alone are currently estimated to be $27 million, but the voters are being asked to consider authorization of up to $40 million to cover necessary design costs, inflation, and potential contingencies.
