LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City's July 4 celebration is back on the books after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, and the fireworks show will be on Sunday, July 4.
“We are thrilled to hold this very special event again this year,” said Dawn Green, Damboree’s organizer, in a statement to media. “Damboree holds a special place in the hearts of those who call Boulder City home, as well as those who come from miles around for this wonderful event.”
The Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold its pancake breakfast on July 3 at 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. The parade will start at 9 a.m. from Colorado Street down Nevada Highway to 5th Street and Broadbent Memorial Park.
The event Sunday will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Entry per vehicle is $10.
Boulder City said the Eldorado Valley Dry Lake Bed Recreational Area will be closed to the public from July 3 through July 5.
2021 Damboree Schedule by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
