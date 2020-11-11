LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Boulder City held a small celebration to honor past and present service men and women on Veterans Day.
It took place at the Nevada State Veterans Home, a nursing home that cares for veterans. It was one of a handful of ceremonies put on in the valley, some of which were virtual.
Boulder City opted to keep its event in-person but decided not to open it to the general public.
"I served three times in Vietnam,” said 83-year-old veteran Jim Duffin. "It really means something to me. It means a lot."
The celebration was outside and socially distanced. Local leaders of the community including the Boulder City police chief, mayor and U.S. Representative Steven Horsford gave brief remarks.
"The brave men and women in uniform have demonstrated time and time again, there is no threat we cannot meet,” said a representative from the Governor’s office.
The celebrations ended with a car parade and flyovers by local first responders and members of the community.
"I just want to thank all the men and women,” said Duffin. “All their spouses who survived the years and those that didn't make it. God bless them."
