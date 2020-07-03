BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- As visitors pour into Southern Nevada for the July 4th weekend, business owners in Boulder City are hoping to cash in on the extra foot traffic.
After bars and other businesses in Arizona were closed for a second time due to a spike in coronavirus cases, shops like Sherman’s House of Antiques are anticipating Arizonans making their way through Boulder City.
"Utah, Arizona, we get people from everywhere, we even get people from Canada. So we get a lot of people and we get a lot of travelers," said Sherman Wright, owner of Sherman’s House of Antiques.
Park Rangers say the RV Park at Lake Mead is already booked and the campground will most likely fill up by Friday.
"Very busy, the fourth of July is a very busy weekend. Many travelers, children, families and we are always very excited to be open, said Brenda Wright, co-owner of Sherman’s House of Antiques.
Just down the street from the antique shop, Two Wheels Craft Beer Bar had its grand opening on Thursday afternoon.
"We wanted to be open and pouring craft beer for the fourth," said Michael Budd, owner of Two Wheels Craft Beer Bar.
For his first weekend in business, Budd said he'll probably get Las Vegas locals to check out his bar, but he's hoping to cash in on Arizona travelers too.
"It makes sense, it's an easy drive so I would think that if you're looking to get out it probably seems like a pretty quick, simple trip across the state line," said Budd.
Other businesses in Boulder City like The Dillinger Food and Distillery doubled their normal order of food and beverage products in anticipation of a big turnout.
On his first day in business, Budd said the outlook for the weekend is good after seeing customers well before they were scheduled to open.
"If today is an indication I think we'll probably be pretty busy. We've had steady traffic all through the day. We opened two hours ahead of schedule just because folks were coming in off the street," said Budd.
