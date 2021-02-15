LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City is now allowing limited visitors in city hall after Gov. Steve Sisolak loosened capacity restrictions last week.
City Council, committee and commission meetings and workshops will also allow 15 visitors by RSVP only to maintain social distancing requirements, the city announced on Monday. Attendees sill are required to wear face coverings and may only use designated areas in city council chambers and restrooms.
People can reserve a spot by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 702-293-9208. For meetings, preference will be given to applicants who have an item on the agendas.
The city also will continue to provide a live stream as options for public comment, as it has in recent months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.