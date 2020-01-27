HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said two suspects were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting from October.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 on the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
At the scene, officers said they found two men in their 40s with gunshot wounds. One man, 40-year-old Ronnie Joe Cravens, died at the scene, while the other man was treated and released.
A motive for the shooting was not known.
Angell Cordero Fernandez, 25, and 27-year-old Michael Jerome Mosley Jr. were arrested as suspects in the shooting, police said in a release. Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 5, while Mosley was taken into custody on Jan. 15.
No additional details were released.
