LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While most of the Boring Company's Vegas Loop is planned for tunnel lines running either under county-owned property or casinos who may benefit from them, they may also run under private residential and commercial property.
Sherman Habibian and his family own the Emerald City commercial complex, and they rent spaces out to businesses such as a laundromat, tattoo parlor, and mini market. Habibian said he received a card in the mail from Clark County explaining the Vegas Loop and the meeting where commissioners approved it.
"Looks like you're gonna have a lot of congestion loosen up off the boulevard and off Tropicana as well," said Habibian as he took a closer look at the mail.
His complex sits directly atop a planned tunnel line for the underground project beneath Arville Street, between the Orleans and the Gold Coast casinos.
"You have apartment complexes around but also a lot of construction workers," he said of the nearby area.
The Vegas Loop is the Tesla-lined tunnel project that was approved for expansion by the county on Wednesday. Their agreement is that permission will be asked of private property owners.
"The private property owner would need to provide permission for an easement," said Erik Pappa, director of public communications for Clark County.
Habibian said officials have yet to ask him permission to bore a hole beneath his property, but also added that he doubts they will. Still, he said he likes the idea.
"Anything that's creating opportunities is a good thing, I think," said Habibian.
He said he trusts the commissioners not to approve something that would create disruption for his business during the boring of a tunnel line, and he hopes it eases traffic congestion on his street.
"We're pretty busy on Arville," he said.
Eventually, Clark County officials said the Boring Company plans to expand the loop to other areas of the Las Vegas Valley.
If for example it goes under a residential home, FOX5 asked whether that limits a resident's ability to dig and build a well on the property. Pappa said, generally speaking, domestic wells are not allowed in the urban valley, but either way, the resident's permission would be needed before they could dig.
