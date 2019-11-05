LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Elon Musk's The Boring Company is scheduled to begin tunneling later this month for the city's first underground people mover, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Monday.
The people mover is The Boring Company's first commercial project, according to the news release. The transportation system will allow people attending conventions to cross the Las Vegas Convention Center's campus in about one minute.
The $52.5 million underground people mover project will include three passenger stations and connect the existing convention space with the convention center's new 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall currently under construction, the release said. The people mover is scheduled to be completed in January 2021 and will comprise two vehicular tunnels, each about one mile long. The system will have the potential to expand.
At this point, the Boring Machine is 40 feet below ground, and the engines are expected to be turned on at an event later this month, the release said.
A live webcam has been set up to allow the public to watch progress on the project.
