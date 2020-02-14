LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has announced Elon Musk's Boring Company celebrated a major milestone on Friday as excavation of the first tunnel in the underground people mover is completed.
The completion marks the first of two vehicular tunnels that will comprise TBC - The Boring Company d/b/a Vegas Loop underground transportation system located beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.
According to a news release, after tunneling forty feet underground for nearly a mile over the past three months, the boring machine Friday morning broke through the concrete wall near the 1.4 million square foot West Hall convention center expansion, signaling the official completion of excavation for the first of two one-way tunnels.
“This marks an important milestone in the future of transportation,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president. “Las Vegas is proud to lead the way as the first and only destination to offer an underground transportation solution for moving visitors throughout our convention center.”
The machine will next be disassembled, transported via trucks and lowered back into the launch pit near the Convention Center's South Hall where it will begin boring a parallel path adjacent to the first tunnel, according to a news release.
Upon completion, the $52.5 million underground transportation system will include three passenger stations connection the existing convention center with its new West Hall, part of a $1.52 billion expansion and renovation.
The system will allow convention attendees to be whisked across the sprawling campus in just over one minute, free of charge, in all-electric Tesla vehicles.
