BLUE DIAMOND (FOX5) -- The beloved Bonnie Springs Ranch west of the Las Vegas Valley is set to close this year after entertaining generations of locals.
Christie Breeden has lived in her home for more than a decade. She said she moved out of Las Vegas to Blue Diamond because it's quiet and safe.
"I really enjoy it here," she said admiring her backyard.
Breeden's backyard nearly touches the Bonnie Springs property line and she said she's not happy the 1843 "old town" is being demolished by a developer.
"I don't want a bunch of houses out there. If there were houses out there it would ruin the atmosphere," she said.
Bonnie Springs Ranch is 63 acres and contains a Wild West-themed old town, motel, pond, petting zoo and family home.
FOX5 went there Wednesday to talk to the Levinson family who owns the property, but were told because of a confidentiality agreement they couldn't say anything.
Joel Laub is partnering with Randall Jones, an attorney, to buy the property.
They said their plan includes 20 homes, a motel and a barn-event area. Jones said they could have added more homes and made the motel bigger but they didn't want to do that because they want to keep the area as similar as possible.
Jones said they're also working with the Levinson family on the project, and part of their agreement is no construction would start until all animals on the property have a new home.
"When Joel found out the family was putting their property up for sale, he saw this as an opportunity to continue the wonderful experiences already in place there," Jones said.
Jones said he's been hearing complaints about how his homes may just be the beginning of homes in Red Rock, but he said that's not the case because the only land that can be developed in the area is the 63 acres Bonnie Springs sits on. The rest belongs to the Bureau of Land Management.
He would not comment on how much they bought the land for, or why the property was closing.
But he did say the property was selling, and there are other developers who would have put up apartments or even more homes.
That notion does little to make people like Christie Beerden feel better.
"I feel sad this is part of our community, it's part of our history. Once it's gone you don't get it back."
Randall Jones said he expects everything to be finalized by March, and wants to begin construction immediately after.
