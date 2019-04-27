LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Bonnie Springs Ranch is set to auction off all of its antique artifacts starting Saturday, April 27 at The Arena inside Bonnie Springs.
Since Bonnie Springs Ranch closed March 17, Las Vegas auction company, Nellis Auction, has been organizing and gathering all remaining artifacts for the auction.
”Continually, we”ll have the items throughout the entire town put on to sales that will be happening twice a week.” Nellis Auction Director of Offisite Operations, Diego Melendez said.
Items include western antiques, furniture, museum items, restaurant equipment, the buildings and even things made by Bonnie herself.
“There’s a lot of handmade things by Bonnie that she made. For instance there’s restaurant tables that she went got the wood, the wood you can even get anymore,” Melendez said.
For Bonnie’s son, Alan Levinson, this auction is very personal.
“My mom, had her hands literally on 90 percent of the stuff that’s going to go to this auction. Anything coming out of the restaurant that’s not a kitchen item or whatever: the tables, the paintings," Levinson said.
At Saturday’s event, Nellis Auction plans to auction off about 40 artifacts. The remaining property will be auctioned in weekly online auctions on their website.
Each item will start at five dollars and go up from there.
Before participating online, users must sign up through their website.
Bidders have multiple days to place their bid, online auction is as follows:
- Sale Date - Tuesday, April 30 at 6 p.m.
- Load out - Wednesday- Thursday, May 1-2, at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sale Date - Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m.
- Load out - Friday-Saturday, May 3-4 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sale Date - Tuesday, May 7 6 p.m.
- Load out - Wednesday- Thursday, May 8-9 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The live auction is set to take place at Bonnie Springs Ranch on April 27 11:00 a.m. at 16395 Bonnie Springs Road Las Vegas, NV 89124.
A list of items for the live auction can be found here.
Although Bonnie Springs Ranch has closed its doors, the memories families made here will last through the artifacts for sale.
“Don’t forget the good times. Don’t think just because we’re gone that we’re taking all that away from you. You can’t take take your memories away,“ Levinson said.
