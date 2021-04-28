LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Bones dating back thousands of years were discovered while digging up a pool in the Northwest valley.
Matthew Perkins and his husband recently moved into their home near Floyd Lamb Park. On Monday morning they woke up to their pool contractor and a few Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers checking out bones that were unearthed within the pool site.
“There were about three of them out here and gave it a quick and said it’s too big to be a human and they didn’t need to look anymore. The general consensus of the contractor was ‘eh we can just spray it with cement, fill it in.’ The officer informed us it’s our property we can throw it away, we can do what we want,” Perkins said.
The couple thought it may have scientific importance, so they contacted local Paleontologist Joshua Bonde. Bonde is the Director of Research for the Nevada Scientific Center.
“Part of the shoulder blade was exposed and part of the arm was exposed and there were aspects of those traits on those bones that were definitely horse,” Bonde said.
Half of the right jaw and a few teeth were also found, helping Bonde identify more of what it was.
“So there’s a really prominent geological area up there in the Tule Springs area. Its kind of a greenish clay and that greenish clay is about 14,000 years old. So the bones are found right between that, and some younger gravel that date between 6-9,000 years old,“ Bonde said.
He’s surprised more homeowners in the area haven’t discovered similar fossils.
“In the grand scheme of things fossils like this are really common across the northern end of the Las Vegas Valley. There’s Ice Age Fossils State Park, there’s Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument and both are less than a mile from where this discovery was made, so it’s actually surprising that we don’t encounter more bones on private property at least on that side of the valley,” Bonde said.
He said the area used to be wetlands.
“Across the entire North end of the Las Vegas Valley, so North Las Vegas, Las Vegas proper and parts of Clark County and the Las Vegas Paiute reservation, those are all parts of what used to be big lush, lush for a desert but lush wetlands, where nature springs bubbled to the surface. So even though it was never quite jungle like, it was a wet spot in the middle of the desert. Herds of mammoths, herds of camels and bison and horses all came through this area cause they were crossing the desert to get a drink of water,” Bonde said.
He said in the United States, if you find fossils on private property they belong to the land owner. Unlike Canada and China where fossils are considered national heritage.
Perkins said they feel it is their responsibility to preserve a bit history that can help others learn.
“I love history, my husband has a science degree, if this is something that can help history and science than that’s more important to us than having our pool by the end of 4th of July,” Perkins said.
Bonde plans on assessing more of the bones on Thursday.
“The plan is hopefully as long as it doesn’t go under the foundation of the house excavate as much as we can and have Josh at the science museum- see if he can carbon date it, clean is up, preserve it, and display it so other people can enjoy what we found as well,” Perkins said.
