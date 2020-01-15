LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is bringing its 2020 tour to Las Vegas.
The Grammy Award-winning band announced on Wednesday that its "Bon Jovi 2020" tour will make a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets ranging in price from $34.50 to $755 (not including applicable service charges) go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PST at axs.com.
We’re excited to announce that our #BonJovi2020 Tour across America starts in June! Backstage with JBJ Fan Club & AMEX cardholder pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 24. Check out https://t.co/wNInwz20gt for dates & info. pic.twitter.com/ygscjyyJny— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 15, 2020
