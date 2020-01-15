Brazil Rock in Rio

Bon Jovi lead singer Jon Bon Jovi performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

 Leo Correa

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is bringing its 2020 tour to Las Vegas.

The Grammy Award-winning band announced on Wednesday that its "Bon Jovi 2020" tour will make a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ranging in price from $34.50 to $755 (not including applicable service charges) go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PST at axs.com.  

