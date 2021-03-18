LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bolden Little League team is recruiting new players for the upcoming season.
The league started in 2016 after a former Metro police captain wanted to find a way to connect with kids in the neighborhood. He met with store owner Mario Berlanga and Bolden Little league was born.
Berlanga said it started during a time when there was tension between communities and police departments all over the country.
He says the kids were wary and cautious of the officers at first, but after the first season there was a shift. The kids were getting into the cop cars, wearing their vests, and the relationship went past the field.
"I had an officer who was a coach. He went to a domestic call. And when he opened the door, who's there? One of his players. The officer was telling me just the sigh of relief this young man had. Not seeing a policeman there, seeing his coach there. Seeing someone he knew, someone he could trust," said Berlanga.
If you'd like to get your child involved, you can sign up at: clubs.bluesombrero.com/boldenlittleleague
