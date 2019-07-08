AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy says a body found in the Colorado mountains has been confirmed to be a student at the academy's preparatory school.
The academy said Sunday that Larimer County officials confirmed the body was 20-year-old Micah Tice of Las Vegas, who was last seen Nov. 24 hiking a trail on Longs Peak, the highest mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Tice's watch, part of a shoe and pages from a book were found on the mountain Thursday, and the park's search and rescue team found his remains on Friday.
Tice attended the preparatory school outside Colorado Springs, about 130 miles south of the Longs Peak trailhead. Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the academy superintendent, expressed his condolences to Tice's family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.