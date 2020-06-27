LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said the body of a 24-year-old woman who went missing while swimming earlier this week was recovered.
Officials from the National Park Service, Boulder City Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were involved in the search at Lake Mead.
The woman was reported missing by friends and family on June 24. The search involved vessels, cameras, divers, helicopters and foot-searches on the shorelines. A Lake Mead spokeswoman said the victim was found Saturday morning, June 27, by a boater.
The woman's identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
“Officers, friends and family dedicated many hours, hoping for the best. We are saddened by the outcome of this search. We have had care teams offering support to the family for the past several days, and we will continue to be there for them through this difficult time,” said Superintendent Margaret L. Goodro in a written statement.
Boating and swimming conditions are expected to be hazardous on Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, creating two to four foot waves. Life jackets are strongly recommended.
