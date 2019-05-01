LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers and the Clark County coroner were investigating a possible accidental drowning in the west valley on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road, near West Sahara Avenue, about 7:10 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive elderly man in the pool.
Medical personnel who arrived pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police. There was no immediate suspicion of foul play.
The coroner will release the man's identity and cause of death after investigating.
Check back for updates.
