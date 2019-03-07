LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A body has been found in a desert area near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The call came in at 10:51 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on off State Route 147 near mile marker 14, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
When the officer arrived, they found a car with a broken window and the deceased's body, Metro said.
Due to the suspicious nature of the situation, Metro's homicide unit has been called to investigate.
No information was available about the victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
