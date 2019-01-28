NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified the body found inside a home at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas on Jan. 21.
Ingrid Juarez, 32, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the coroner said. Her death was ruled as a homicide. Her body was found under a bed.
The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Gilder Street, near North 5th Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, at around 9:30 p.m. North Las Vegas Police spokesman Aaron Patty said the incident started as a "criminal complaint," but could not immediately elaborate.
The suspect, 37-year-old Horacio Ruiz-Rodriguez, ran from officers and got into a four-door sedan in front of the home. He ignored police and rammed into a police SUV, police said.
According to NLVPD, Rodriguez told officers, including a crisis negotiator that he had a gun, which “raised their alertness.” Shortly after, they fired multiple shots at him. He was hit 18 times and died at the scene.
Police said had Rodriguez survived, he would’ve been charged with murder, sexual assault with deadly weapon and kidnapping with deadly weapon.
