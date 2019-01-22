NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a person's body was found inside of the home at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday night.
In a release from the department on Tuesday, police said they were investigating a "deceased adult" inside of the home.
Police activity was focused on the 2100 block of Glider Street on Monday, near North 5th Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, beginning just after 9:30 p.m.
Neighbors said they heard "several shots" around that time.
About 11 p.m., North Las Vegas Police spokesman Aaron Patty said the incident started as a "criminal complaint," but could not immediately elaborate.
In the release, police said they were called to investigate a sexual assault.
Police said the suspect, a 37-year-old man, ran from officers and got into a four-door sedan in front of the home. The suspect ignored police and rammed into multiple vehicles, including a police SUV, police said.
Multiple officers fired at the suspect "to stop the immediate threat to themselves and the public," the release said.
The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers involved were "OK," Patty said.
Detectives said they were investigating the homicide separate from the sexual assault and officer-involved shooting investigations.
The identities of the officers and the victims are expected to be released in the coming days. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
