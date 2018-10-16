LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In between customer flights at Vegas Indoor Skydiving, the staff has been sneaking in some practice time.
On Friday, one of them will be crowned Tunnel Jam Champ. The third annual Tunnel Jam will be held Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at 200 Convention Center Drive. The event includes music, food, raffle prizes and pet adoptions, in benefit of the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (NSPCA). The day-long festivities will begin at 2 p.m.
“It’s such a thrill to partner with a fantastic organization, such as the NSPCA, for our third annual Tunnel Jam,” said Dave McMahan, General Manager of Vegas Indoor Skydiving. “Tunnel Jam has quickly become one of the most popular days of the year at the tunnel and nothing makes an already-great day even better, than adding puppies to the mix. We can’t wait to find homes for some puppies and see what kinds of tricks our competitors pull out of their sleeves this year.”
“We’re honored to benefit from this amazing event and can’t thank the team at Vegas Indoor Skydiving enough for what they’re doing to help promote the rehabilitation and adoption of animals that have unfortunately been abused, neglected or abandoned,” said Kathy Jung, President of the NSPCA. “We believe every life is precious and can’t wait to find some forever homes for some adorable dogs.”
Entry to the 2018 Tunnel Jam is free. To receive a raffle ticket, guests are asked to donate a needed pet item at the door. Attendees can donate items including wet dog food, blankets, dog toys and liquid milk replacer.
All items will go directly to the NSPCA to assist in their effort to provide medical care, rehabilitation and adoption services for thousands of animals each year.
For a full list of needed items, please visit the Nevada NSPCA’s Amazon Wish List. All guests are invited to enjoy the competition, the one-of-a-kind body flight demonstrations, award ceremony, as well as food and beverages.
The competition will begin at 5 p.m. inside the 22-foot-tall flight chamber and will feature two divisions; Intermediate and Pro. Fifteen body-flyers from the Vegas Indoor Skydiving staff and beyond will compete for thousands in cash and prizes.
Each contestant in the Amateur and Pro Divisions will take part in a “Best Routine” competition, where their minute-long routine will be judged on a 30-point system, with marks for style, difficulty, and execution. In addition, the Pro Division will take part in a “Best Trick” competition.
