LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Outside downtown Las Vegas's The Embracing Project, ‘No Trespassing' signs are all over the building, but it hasn’t made much difference. Transients ignore the signs, which cost the nonprofit organization a lot of time and money.
Employees responsibilities have recently included picking up extra trash and sanitizing their garbage cans. It has become a daily task for staff and volunteers at The Embracing Project because of visitors leaving some strange surprises.
“Since we moved here, we’ve been dealing with a lot of safety issues. They have sex in the back, we find a lot of human poop and pee everywhere. A person grabbed rocks and threw them when one of my staff team members was coming out of the building," Esther Rodriguez Brown, the founder of The Embracing Project said.
She said the people responsible are homeless — she reached out to Metro police who help when they can.
The Embracing Project was founded to create a safe environment for sex-trafficking victims and survivors. Brown said this common occurrence isn’t safe and has called on the city for help
“We call the city and they keep telling us the same thing, 'It’s a private property.' But we work with public money, we have a partnership with the school district. We do a public service and coming to a place where you’re supposed to feel safe and you don’t, then we cannot do our job,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.