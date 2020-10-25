LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the Boca Park Target store on Sunday afternoon for a gas leak.
According to LVFR, the gas leak happened in a storage area of the store after a gas line was hit by equipment around 3:30 p.m. on October 25.
The store at Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard was evacuated and Southwest Gas was en route at 4 p.m.
No one was reported injured and LVFR crews were on standby until the gas company arrives.
Avoid the area and check back for updates.
NATURAL GAS LEAK 3:26PM. TARGET 8750 W Charleston Bl. gas leak in storage area of store after gas line hit by equipment, store evac’d, @SWGas enroute, situation under control, no injuries, crews on stand- by until @SWGas arrives. #PIO1NEWS
