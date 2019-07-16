LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bob the Tortoise, the mascot for McMullan's Irish Pub, went missing nearly two weeks ago.
The 80-pound animal was last seen on July 6 near Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road in Henderson, according to the pub's owner.
Peter Grave, the owner, said he put the tortoise to bed in his backyard like he always does. The next day, when he came to check, Bob was gone. The owner thinks Bob was taken by multiple people, because of the turtle’s weight.
“I’m heartbroken, really I am,” Grave said. “He has a special diet. And knowing that he’s not getting that really hurts me, too.”
Grave said he is offering a reward for anyone who brings Bob back.
The tortoise is a mascot for the pub’s St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser. Each year at the event, people shave their heads to raise funds to fight childhood cancer. People can also pay a dollar to take a picture with Bob. Grave said there must be thousands of pictures of Bob out there.
“The first thing most people say to me when they come into the pub is, ‘How’s Bob?'” Grave said.
He said Bob’s breed originated in Morocco, where the tortoises grow huge.
“I bought him by mistake,” Grave said. “I meant to buy a Russian tortoise that stays the size of a hamburger. He was in the wrong cage. He looked different from the others, and I got him because he looked special. But he turned out to be a completely different species.
The owner hopes to get Bob back before the next St. Baldrick’s event, which will take place on March 7, 2020.
