LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian and actor Bob Saget died on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to the Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office. He was 65 years old. 

The Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office posted on social media that early Sunday, police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for an unresponsive man found in a hotel room. He was identified as Robert Saget, the post said. 

No signs of foul play or drug use were found, according to Orange County, Florida police.

Before his death, Saget had been touring and doing comedy shows. He posted on Twitter on Saturday night after doing a show in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Saget is best known for his role as father Danny Tanner in the television sitcom series "Full House." He was also a host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." 

