LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the Lake Mead level continues to lower, authorities are offering advice for boaters planning to be on the lake Labor Day weekend.
It’s going to take time to launch and recover your boat over the long weekend.
Two reliable launch sites Temple Bar in Arizona and Boulder Harbor are closed due to low water levels. Hemenway Harbor is open, but has seen its launch site moved four times already this year.
“We expect a very busy weekend over Labor Day,” said Justin Pattison with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Other long weekends this summer saw wait times as long as several hours.
Pattison recommends either coming to the lake really early or after the morning rush. Meantime, there are new water hazards as well with the lake level at its lowest point since they started filling it in.
