LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A boat explosion at Lake Mead National Recreation Area sent four people to the hospital on Saturday, officials said.
About 2:15 p.m. on July 10, a boat exploded at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor & Lake Mead Marino, according to their Facebook page. A fire was quickly put out by officials and citizens.
Officials with NPS said the Nevada Department of Wildlife was first on scene.
Details of the injuries sustained were not immediately available. No other property was damaged, NPS said, and the boat was removed from the location.
Fueling services have since resumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.