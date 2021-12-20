FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, traffic passes a grassy landscape on Green Valley Parkway in suburban Henderson, Nev. Water managers in the Las Vegas area have taken another step to curb the installation of thirsty decorative greenery and cultivate thrifty conservation efforts aimed at cutting water use amid ongoing drought in the Colorado River basin. Southern Nevada Water Authority votes on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, still have to be approved by local governments. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)