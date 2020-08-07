LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Regents approved, 10-3, federally mandated changes to Title IX sexual misconduct policies on Friday. The debate grew heated and later caused a firestorm on social media.
Starting August 14, a victim of sexual harassment on Nevada college campuses must prove three things: the act was severe, pervasive and objectively offensive. Previously, a victim only needed to prove one.
Regulations will now cover any and all school events, but it does not cover any incident outside of the United States, like study abroad programs.
The school must provide both parties equal opportunity to inspect any evidence during the investigation.
One of the more controversial changes: every complaint must be made formally and is required to have a live hearing with cross-examination of both parties and all witnesses.
"That's not even the actual criminal process," said Regent Lisa Levine.
Levine, John Moran and Donald McMichael Sr. voted against the motion. Levine said a cross-examination will cost colleges money and could lead to retaliation.
"You can imagine how that could discourage victims of sexual violence from coming forward," said Levine.
"The trauma is very unbearable so I'm worried," said Dominique Hall.
Hall is a sexual assault survivor and spoke at the meeting on Friday. She said she was abused as a child but didn't process what happened until her sophomore year at The University of Reno. Hall said she almost dropped out.
"All those extra steps a victim is not going to want to do that and it’s just so much more pressure on top of being a victim," said Hall.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos argues previous rules made it too easy for false accusations. She introduced the changes back in May.
If the Board of Regents did not approve the new rules by August 14, they would not be in compliance with Title IX and would be in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in federal funding.
Dozens of state attorney generals and the American Civil Liberties Union are trying to block the regulations by filing several lawsuits.
During Friday's meeting as the board was getting ready to vote Levine said she had important information from Attorney General Aaron Ford she wanted to relay to her colleagues. However, Chief of Staff Dean Gould interrupted her.
"I'm going to ask you to please mute yourself," he said.
As Levine tried to keep talking Gould said, "Okay, I don't want to man-speak but I will have to if you continue to child-speak so please stop."
"I was advocating for victims and survivors who had reached out to me who deserve to be heard. That’s who was silenced today," Levine told FOX5.
Gould's comments caused a firestorm on social media shaming Gould and supporting Levine.
This is utterly ridiculous. Shame on Dean Gould for disrespecting Regent @Lisa_C_Levine like this. And interesting to note that the disrespect occurred during a meeting that discussed sex discrimination under Title IX. Sure hope the @NSHE Board of Regents addresses this nonsense. https://t.co/ALhHolYnlN— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) August 7, 2020
This kind of patronizing & condescending treatment toward a member of the Board of Regents (or anyone) is completely unacceptable & deserves to be widely condemned. I expect a swift apology to @Lisa_C_Levine - not that she needs me to request one on her behalf. https://t.co/G2FxEJTAKQ— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020
Gould later put out a statement.
“My reaction during today’s Board of Regents meeting was in response to a previous meeting (July 23, 2020), at which I was attempting to protect the Board from a possible open meetings law violation during the new business portion of the agenda and Regent Levine accused me of “mansplaining.” I found this comment to be unprofessional and embarrassing and is not an appropriate way for an employer to speak to an employee.
During today’s (Aug. 7, 2020) meeting, while the Board Chair attempted to conduct a roll call vote Regent Levine was disrupting the defined procedural process. At that time, I became frustrated at her lack of decorum. In retrospect, I should not have stooped to her level of acrimony.”
Attorney General Ford said it's not too late to file a lawsuit blocking the new regulations.
