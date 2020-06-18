LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved the selection of Dr. Melody Rose as the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), effective Sept. 1.
Dr. Rose's leadership roles have included serving as the Chancellor of the Oregon University System, Portland State University's Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Instruction and Dean of Undergraduate Studies, and chair of Portland State University's Division of Political Science, according to a news release.
Prior to creating and running the consulting firm Rose Strategies, LLC, Dr. Rose most recently served as President of Marylhurst University from 2014 to 2019, the release said.
“The NSHE Board of Regents is truly honored to announce the hiring of Dr. Melody Rose as the next Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education,” said Regents Chair Jason Geddes. “She received overwhelming support during her public forums and from the faculty, students, cabinet, presidents, and community members of the Ad Hoc Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. The Board looks forward to her leading us through these difficult times and for many years ahead.”
According to the release, the Board of Regents approved a four-year contract for Dr. Rose, which includes a base salary of $437,750. A summary of the contract can be found here.
Dr. Melody Rose issued the following statement:
I am honored to be joining NSHE in advancing student access and success in Nevada. In this moment of uncertainty, Nevada enjoys a rare opportunity to transform higher education, putting students first as we pursue equity through innovation and strategic partnerships. In moments of great change can come great advances.
