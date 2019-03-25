OAKLAND, Calif. (FOX5/AP) -- NFL owners approved a one-year lease for the Raiders to play in Oakland for the 2019 season Monday morning.
Team owners unanimously approved the deal that would allow the Raiders to play in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for 2019 with the option of 2020 if the Las Vegas Stadium was not finished in time for that season.
The Coliseum Authority board voted Friday, March 15 to approve the lease with the Raiders for 2019 with an option for 2020.
The Raiders will pay $7.5 million in rent for the Coliseum and the practice facility in Alameda in 2019 and have a $10.5 million option for 2020 in case their new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas isn't ready by then. The rent will drop by $500,000 each year if the Raiders decide to play one of their two home exhibition games at another site.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
