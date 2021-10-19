LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Believer literary magazine, published by the Black Mountain Institute in the UNLV College of Liberal Arts, will end publication in spring, the organization announced Tuesday.
BMI said this comes as a result of "the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The last issue, No. 139, will be published in February/March 2022 after two decades in print, with four of those years under BMI.
“This was not an easy decision but a necessary one, unfortunately,” said College of Liberal Arts Dean Jennifer Keene in a written media statement. “The Believer consumed a significant portion of BMI’s resources. After reviewing the data with internal and external stakeholders, it was clear that there was no path forward to continue publishing the magazine. Print publications in general have been facing increasing headwinds in recent years, which makes them a financially challenging endeavor.”
Keene said BMI's focus remains on their other programs such as the Breakout Writers Series, the Literary Oasis Series and a literary festival.
In April, Believer's editor-in-chief Joshua Wolf Shenk, resigned following an incident two months prior. The Los Angeles Times reported Shenk had been on a Zoom meeting in the bath when he got up, exposing himself.
The media release on Tuesday did not reference Shenk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.