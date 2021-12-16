LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday the company will be expanding its distribution area to include Las Vegas.
The expansion to Southern Nevada is set for spring.
“It has always been our goal to return to Las Vegas,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, in a written media statement. “We plan to make our arrival just as the temperatures start rising.”
Blue Bell is building a 14,000 sq. ft. facility in Henderson. They said they will begin hiring for multiple positions.
No standalone stores were announced, but the ice cream products will be sold in area grocery and drug stores.
Nevada will become the 23rd state to sell Blue Bell.
