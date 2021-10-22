LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Blood is Nevada's top phobia, according to a new study that examined Google data.
Your Local Security looked at each state's most Googled phobia. Blood was the top phobia in Nevada and several other states.
Other interesting finds:
- Montana was the only state that searched "fear of humans" the most.
- Utah was the only state with "fear of needles" as the most searched fear.
- Six out of the seven states that searched "fear of water" the most border a body of water.
