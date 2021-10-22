From spiders and clowns to intimacy and darkness, here are the top phobias by state according to Google data. Take a look at Nevada's.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Blood is Nevada's top phobia, according to a new study that examined Google data.

Your Local Security looked at each state's most Googled phobia. Blood was the top phobia in Nevada and several other states.

Other interesting finds:

  • Montana was the only state that searched "fear of humans" the most.
  • Utah was the only state with "fear of needles" as the most searched fear.
  • Six out of the seven states that searched "fear of water" the most border a body of water. 
