LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management said they will hold a cacti and yucca sale in November.
On Nov. 13 and 14, BLM will offer 1,400 plants on a first come, first served basis. The native plants were salvaged from within the Las Vegas Valley "where they would otherwise have been destroyed by construction," the agency said.
Harvesting any plants, including cacti, yucca and Joshua trees, from public lands is illegal without a permit. Permits for these plants are being issued by BLM.
Available plants include golden/silver cholla, pencil cholla, cottontop cactus, barrel cactus, Engelman’s hedgehog cactus, beavertail cactus and Mojave yucca.
The plants will be for sale at the intersection of Shaumber Road and Tropical Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. those two days. Purchases can be made by cash or check and only to those with a valid Nevada ID. There is a limit of 15 cacti or yucca per household.
The BLM said larger plants will require two to three people to move. For details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.