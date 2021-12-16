LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management will begin a wild horse and burro gather about 30 miles southwest of Tonopah in Nye County.
It's happening "on or around" Dec. 18 on the Nevada Wild Horse Range Herd Management Area.
According to BLM, The appropriate management level for the Nevada Wild Horse Range Herd Management Area is 300-500 wild horses and zero wild burros. As of March 1, 2021, the estimated population was 736 wild horses and 95 wild burros, which does not include the foals born this year.
The current estimate, including the 2021 foal crop, puts the Herd Management Area at around 162% over the appropriate level.
BLM says the purpose of the gather is to prevent degradation of public lands associated with excess wild horses to help restore a thriving natural ecological balance.
“The BLM is committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to save animal lives by reducing overpopulation and bringing herd size more in line with what the resources of the area can support,” said Nicholas Pay, Pahrump Field Manager.
All extra wild horses identified for removal will be transported to the Palomino Valley Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corrals, north of Reno.
