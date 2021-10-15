LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposed park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The Clark County-planned park would use 10 acres of land near Patrick and Tee Pee lanes for park and related facilities.
It would provide paved walking trails, a splash pad, four multiage playground areas, pre-manufactured restrooms with water bottle fillers, eight shade structures, four turf fenced dog runs, a sport/exercise equipment area, a trash enclosure, large turf areas, trees, planters, typical desert landscaping, paved walking trails, concrete sidewalks, a paved street and 53-space parking lot, park lighting and utilities for direct support of the proposed park, according to the BLM.
The 45-day public comment period ends on Dec. 3.
“The BLM is pleased to have a role in the development of parks that will help the local community grow,” said Shonna Dooman, the BLM Las Vegas Field Manager, in a written media statement. “The action will help Clark County Real Property Management increase recreational opportunities to local and future residents in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.”
Written comments about the proposed Realty Action for a Recreation and Public Purposes (R&PP) lease and conveyance (serialized N-97771) should be mailed to: Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130 or faxed to 702-515-5010.
The BLM warned any comments and identifying information can be made publicly available at any time. "While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so."
