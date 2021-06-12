LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bureau of Land Management officials said the Sandy Valley Fire was mapped at 1,380 acres on Saturday.
The fire was sparked during target shooting the afternoon of June 10 in a desert area southwest of the Las Vegas Valley. The fire was 60% contained on Saturday night, BLM said. Nearly 200 firefighters were on scene.
On Saturday, a BLM spokesperson said firefighters were using helicopters to shuttle crews up to "helispots on the higher portions of the fire to start securing fireline on the east as well as establish access on the north and south sides of the fire."
Crews were also working on securing a fireline on the west side of the fire in the Potosi Pass area. Sandy Valley Road and Potosi Pass Road reopened in the afternoon.
“As we head into hotter temperatures this week, please remember to enjoy your public lands responsibly and abide by fire restrictions,” said Tyler Hecht, BLM Southern Nevada District Fire Management Officer, in a written statement. “If you plan on target shooting, please don’t shoot into rocks or metal objects and place targets in areas free of vegetation. Always have water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher ready in case a fire sparks. Exploding targets and steel core ammunition are illegal on BLM managed public lands in Southern Nevada because they are known fire starters.”
The fire was reported at 1:34 p.m. on June 10 about two miles west of S.R. 160 on Sandy Valley Road. No injuries have been reported.
(1) comment
"The fire remained 40% contained on Saturday, BLM said"
Well that's an unfortunate acronym for them
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.