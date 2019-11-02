LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Bureau of Land Management is trying to get more of Nevada's wild horses and burros adopted.
BLM hosted a showcase on Saturday in partnership with the Mustang Heritage Foundation to show how easy some wild mustangs can be trained.
The trainers in the showcase received their horses 90 days ago and demonstrated their animals’ talent.
"We have an estimated 46,000 wild horses and burros that are waiting to be adopted so these events allow us to show people the capabilities of these animals,” said Tabitha Romero, a horse and burro specialist with the BLM.
The BLM began rounding up wild horse and burro populations after their numbers began out-pacing what local lands can handle.
"It's just wild horses out there and wild burros and so there gets to be too many of them and they start starving and start suffering or they run out of water,” said Amber Espinoza, the host of the event.
While major progress can be made in a matter of months, the BLM and local trainers acknowledge that wild horses and burros may not be a good for first-time owners.
"You have domestic horse that grew up around people [and] they have a good idea of what people are like,” said horse trainer Cat Zimmerman. “And these wild horses have been out on their own fending for themselves, surviving by themselves in the wild. You'll get some that are more open to it and they don't have much of a hard time adjusting and then there are some that take a lot longer. It can take months to gentle and train, even years."
But the trainers believe the bond created during the process is worth it.
"I think you get a really special partner out of them. It's definitely an amazing journey to take on a wild horse,” said Zimmerman.
