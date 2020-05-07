LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Southern Nevada District is implementing fire restrictions beginning May 9, due to high temperatures drying vegetation.
“Public lands should be enjoyed, but they must be enjoyed responsibly to reduce the number of human-caused fires,” said Geoff Wallin, BLM Southern Nevada District Fire Management Officer.
Fire restrictions prohibit:
- Building and/or using a campfire or charcoal stove (using portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel OK providing it has an on/off switch)
- Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames (except by permit)
- Using any explosive (except by permit)
- Using fireworks or firing a tracer
- Operating an off-road vehicle without a spark arrestor
- Steel core ammunition and explosive targets as they are known fire starters
- Smoking is allowed in an enclosed vehicle only
“More than half of wildland fires in Southern Nevada are caused by humans,” said Wallin. “Southern Nevada is currently experiencing a more active than normal fire season because of the abundant invasive grasses that grew due to the high precipitation over the spring.”
Last Saturday, firefighters responded to two wildland fires near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and multiple fires near Seven Magic Mountains. All were human-caused fires, according to BLM.
BLM Nevada joined state and federal land management agencies in enacting coordinated Nevada-wide fire restrictions on April 15 in response to COVID-19. For more information, please visit https://www.blm.gov/press-release/nevada-land-management-agencies-announce-early-fire-restrictions-response-covid-19
