LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters were working to contain a fire near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday afternoon.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was reported around 11:08 a.m. on June 14 north of the State Route 160 near the "late night parking lot." Officials estimate around 400 acres burned, and the fire is 20% contained.
Travel along SR 160 between mile markers 17 and 21 could see delays, according to BLM officials.
No injuries have been reported and structures are not being threatened.
Fire behavior is extreme and is burning in pinion juniper, grass and brush, officials said. The fire is burning within the Rainbow Mountain Wilderness Area and is threatening natural resources such as wilderness, bighorn sheep habitat, mountain bike trails and potentially springs.
Around 140 firefighters from BLM, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Clark County are actively suppressing the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.