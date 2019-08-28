LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new solar facility north of the Las Vegas Valley is set to become one of the world’s largest.
Project Gemini would take up about 11 square miles of BLM land, making it about three times larger than the nearby Moapa Solar Energy array.
"This is going to give us that capability of making energy, storing it, and releasing it at night," said American Solar Energy Society, Nevada President Guy Snow.
The idea is that on a sunny day, the solar array turns the sun’s rays into usable energy for us but stores some of the power in a large array of batteries.
"They can have Gemini release that power from their battery storage on a button push and dump that energy onto our grid," said Snow.
Snow says this would allow people to tap into the energy supply on cloudy days or after sunset. He says it will also be funneled to people without previous access to solar energy.
"Let's say you're living in an apt or somewhere you can't have solar, said Snow. “Or let's say you don't want to install solar on the house you're living in now. You can actually go in there and check a little box for the green initiative where then your power would be coming from solar."
Snow says NV Energy is already tied in with Project Gemini.
The project isn’t without controversy. People have expressed concerns over the array’s environmental impact.
"We've been advocating for using disturbed lands, already disturbed lands, that don't have tortoises on them that will need to be moved,” said Basin and Range Watch co-founder, Laura Cunningham. “Or better yet, rooftop solar and parking lot structures that could house millions of panels."
Cunningham helps run and environmental non-profit that’s been fighting Project Gemini. They say its sheer size is an issue for rare plants and animals already inhabiting the area.
"At what cost does our society say we need to keep making these species go extinct when there are better alternatives," said Cunningham.
Cunningham’s been sharing information on their Basin and Range Watch website about the wildlife that could be impacted.
They’re urging people to contact the Bureau of Land Management before the public input session ends on September 5.
