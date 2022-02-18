LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The 100-mile Jackpot Ultra-Running Festival took place in Henderson at Cornerstone Park. Jackpot is the most inclusive and diverse ultra-race in the country with 400 runners of all abilities competing together.
Throughout the weekend, the races took place on a 2-mile loop inside the park. There are eight different ultra-running races including the USA Track & Field 100-mile National Championship. There is also a second 100 mile-run, a 50-mile race and 6/12/24/48 and 72 hour race.
“It is freedom, liberty, being able to forget about everything and anything,” said Pedro Navarro, a blind runner from Las Vegas participating the six hour challenge. Pedro feels at home on the course, putting one foot in front of the other just like every other runner.
When he is running, he doesn’t “think about disabilities, discrimination or anything like that,” Navarro said.
By his side through it all, Christine Gadoury, a volunteer guide and avid runner. On a runner’s group on Facebook, she learned about the Achilles International Organization asking for runners to help guide people with disabilities. Now her runs with Pedro are the ones she likes most.
“Absolutely, absolutely. It has completely changed running for me. It’s night and day,” Gadoury said .
As a blind person, you tend to be isolated by others or by the community either because things are not accessible or because there are barriers,” Navarro said.
Suffering from clinical depression, a therapist suggested Pedro give running a try, a notion he thought was impossible.
“I actually almost died in my first 5k… it took me a long time to complete a 5K and I thought I was going to pass out after I crossed the finish line,” Navarro said.
Now he is running ultra-marathons up to 50k alongside some of the world's best endurance athletes. He said it is all about mindset.
“Don’t think about the 6 hours, you just think about the next step that you are going to take,” Navarro said .
Each finish line brings euphoria and an overwhelming feeling of accomplishment.
“This is my therapy,” Navarro said.
Navarro knows accomplishing his ultra-running goals would not be possible without the help of volunteers like Christine.
“It is incredible, it’s incredible. It’s like what else I can say to them but thank you for their selflessness,” Navarro said.
According to Navarro, if a blind athlete can run an ultra, any goal that at first seems impossible can be achieved.
“Don’t look the big picture. Just focus one step at a time... with the right support, anyone can do it,” Navarro said.
The event organizers donated $20,000 to Achilles local chapter.
Achilles International is looking for more guides in Las Vegas to help disabled athletes accomplish their dreams even if it’s running an ultra-marathon.
