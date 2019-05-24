LYON, France (AP) -- French local officials say that an explosion in the city of Lyon has caused minor injuries to eight people.
Kamel Amerouche, the regional authority's communications chief, told The Associated Press that the cause of Friday's afternoon blast wasn't immediately known.
Amerouche says that the casualties suffered leg injuries. He said the explosion occurred in or outside a store of the bakery chain Brioche Doree.
