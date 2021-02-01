LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Twenty years ago, Natalie Young left her life in Colorado and moved to Las Vegas for a fresh start.
“I’ve been sober 20 years and now I’m the proud owner of a restaurant called Eat, a restaurant called Old Soul and now a newly opened furniture store called Authentik,” Young said.
Her new furniture shop opened in the Arts District last month. She considers Authentik a passion project, but Young’s decadent dishes and authentic style is keeping her restaurant rolling during the pandemic.
A love for food and a desire to give blossomed into several Las Vegas eateries that are owned and ran by Chef Young.
“It took me 30 years of cooking to be rewarded for my hard work,” Young said.
Young’s story didn’t come with a golden ticket. She grinded her way through the adversity that faced her as a young, aspiring chef.
“I worked in kitchens where there were no other people that looked like me – no other females – certainly no other black women. I had to make my own way,” Young said.
Young said her goal has been to fill a void in the downtown dining scene by using sustainable and organic ingredients.
“This isn’t an overnight success story. This isn’t easy. If you love something, you have to do it over and over and repetition makes you an expert,” she said.
