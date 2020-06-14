LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Black Lives Matter protest marched east of the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday evening.
Demonstrators gathered near Molasky Family Park on June 14, near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway, and planned to march to the Las Vegas Convention Center.
According to organizers on Facebook, the protest is to "continue our momentum and call for reform." The event noted June 14 as President Donald Trump's birthday. The Convention Center was chosen as that was where Trump held a rally in February.
About 100 people had gathered, saying a hands-free prayer before the march. At one point, the group paused to make signs and rest.
About a dozen legal observers were in attendance on Sunday. At a protest on Saturday night, a handful of them were arrested along with protesters, sparking response from local officials.
As of 7:45 p.m., no Las Vegas police officers were on scene of the march. The demonstrators marched to the Convention Center by 9 p.m., and had split into two groups with some returning to the park and some continuing on to the Strip.
Protests have been ongoing across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck as he exclaimed, "I can't breathe."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
