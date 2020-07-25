LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Black Lives Matter protesters marched on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.
The demonstration was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on July 25 in front of the Bellagio Fountains. Several Las Vegas police officers and legal observers were on scene, as well.
About 100-200 people were peacefully marching the Las Vegas Strip by 8 p.m., carrying several chants such as "power to the people" and "hands up, don't shoot." Most of the protesters were seen wearing face masks.
"Say his name! Jorge Gomez!" was chanted at several points of the protest. Gomez was an armed protester killed by police in downtown Las Vegas.
His family has since filed a federal lawsuit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department calling for the release of video of the shooting. Las Vegas police have said none of the officers involved were wearing body cameras.
The event for the protest on Facebook, titled "Relentless Pressure," was posted by local activist Nakitaa Fletcher. In a post on the event page, she said they wanted to discuss the following topics:
- The deaths of Jorge Gomez, Tashii Brown, Bryon Williams, Kieth Childress, Stanley Gibson, Trevor Cole, Junior Lopez and Breonna Taylor;
- Ending the "school-to-prison pipeline" and rid of youth jails;
- Ending "targeting, harassment, terrorism and kidnappings of protesters" as they exercise their First Amendment rights;
- Defunding the police and "fund schools and communities instead;"
- "Remove or resign" Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Michele Fiore;
- Eliminating body camera fees.
Others had posted they were attending the protest in solidarity with Portland, where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over during protests stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Just like a herd of sheep....they need to get a life geez.
I think that is the whole point, they want to make sure they have a life.
Sc rew your demands Commie. Lock this terrorist up. Who does this du mb cow think she is?
