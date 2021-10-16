LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the fourth year, the Arts District hosted the Black Las Vegas Food Festival and block party.
Attendees said the event feels like an old fashion block party. Aside from singers showing off their talent on stage, food and apparel vendors had items on sale.
The festival also provides a networking opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs. It features a summit for local Black business owners to share knowledge and experiences.
"The support we see here we have to keep growing this support, making it larger making it greater so, the only way to continue to have these things and keep having these things for our people that are larger than life is to support them so if anything to say is, get out here, support what we have and support our people and lets be the community that we always thought we could be," said vendor Marcia Smith with HGC Apparel.
The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m.
More information and tickets are available here: https://black-las-vegas-food-festival.square.site/
