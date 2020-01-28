LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bishop Gorman High School has announced it has named a new head coach to the school's football program.

The team's current defensive backs coach, Brent Browner, has accepted the position of head football coach, according to a news release.

Browner's qualifications include over 15 years of experience, including some time at the professional level, as well as a master’s degree in athletic administration and football coaching, Bishop Gorman said.

“It is an honor to take the helm of such a storied program. I have watched high school football evolve over the years in Las Vegas and the success of Bishop Gorman High School has been a key component of that evolution. I hope to build on that foundation and I am excited for what the future holds,” commented Coach Browner in a statement.

Browner replaces former Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez, who was relieved of his coaching duties earlier this month. Kenny's brother, former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, also served as head coach of Bishop Gorman.

“As part of the football program for several years, Coach Browner understands both the Bishop Gorman community and our expectations. We are confident that he will continue our tradition of excellence while guiding, mentoring and developing our student-athletes,” said Grant Rice, Athletic Director.